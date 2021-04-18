Kareena Kapoor Khan drops love for Kate Middleton as she shares a striking photo of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a striking photo of Kate Middleton from Prince Philip's funeral in which the Duchess of Cambridge looked fierce.

The royal family came together on Saturday, 17 April, to big goodbye and pay their respects to Prince Philip who passed away on 9 April. Prince Philip's funeral was a somber event and saw immediate members of royal family come together. Queen Elizabeth and her four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry among others.

The family donned black outfits as they mourned the demise of Prince Philip and the televised funeral from Windsor Castle was watched by millions across the world. Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of them as the actress took to Instagram to share a striking photo of Kate Middleton.

The photo shows the Duchess of Cambridge sitting in the car, on her way to the funeral mass, as she is snapped at the perfect moment. Kate can be seen looking straight into the camera as her light green eyes make for a striking and fierce capture. Kareena shared the same shot on her Instagram Story and dropped a heart.

Prince Philip's funeral was a moment of reunion for Prince Harry with rest of the members of the family. The Duke of Sussex, who had flown to the UK from the US without wife Meghan Markle, met his older brother Prince William for the first time since he stepped down and since his interview with Oprah aired.

