Kareena Kapoor Khan drops PIC of ‘baby in the Alps’ Jeh as they jet off to Switzerland ahead of New Year

Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently enjoys vacations abroad with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The family has a tradition of exploring picturesque destinations, especially during the festive season in December, and this time was no exception. Recently, Kareena and Saif, accompanied by their children, were seen at the Mumbai airport, embarking on their winter holiday adventure. After relishing their time in London, they have now set off for Switzerland. Kareena shared a new picture of Jeh, affectionately calling him the 'baby in the Alps.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of Jeh in flight to Switzerland

On Tuesday, December 26, a few days before the New Year, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek of her son Jehangir Ali Khan during a flight. The camera captured Jeh's back, adorned in a cozy blue sweater, as he pointed towards the majestic mountains visible through the plane's window. Kareena added a caption that read, "Baby in the Alps," along with the flag of Switzerland, providing a clue about their destination.

Kareena further gave a glimpse of her winter preparations by sharing a picture of what appeared to be her legs clad in warm winter boots. With a touch of humor, she captioned it, "Ready for the slopes. Well kind of," implying her readiness for some skiing adventures.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys football match in London

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of monochrome photos on Instagram, capturing moments of her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, immersed in a football match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 23. Wearing a puffy winter jacket, Taimur exuded palpable excitement as he cheered from the stands. One heartwarming snapshot even captured him seated on his father, Saif Ali Khan's, lap.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan ventured into the world of OTT this year with the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. Her film, The Buckingham Murders, was screened at both the BFI London Film Festival and the MAMI Film Festival. Her upcoming projects include movies like Singham Again and The Crew.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the Telugu film Devara, where he stars alongside Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra is delighted as daughter Malti Marie goes horse riding; see PIC