Kareena Kapoor Khan drops PIC with 'best friend' on Friendship Day and it's not Amrita Arora

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed the occasion of Friendship Day yesterday by getting together and partying with their close friends. But actress Kareena Kapoor Khan preferred to spend her day with a hot bowl of spaghetti. Kareena shared a picture from her own celebrations and the fans were certainly left amused. Read on to know what they thought.

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Friendship Day with spaghetti

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely has a unique take on the concept of a best friend. Instead of spending Friendship day with her girl gang, the actress was clicked enjoying some delicious spaghetti alone. On August 6, Kareena shared a picture of herself on Instagram, where she can be seen sitting in a restaurant. She looked beautiful in her casual clothes and sunglasses, donning messy hair and devoid of any makeup. In the picture, Bebo was busy eating her tomato spaghetti with no other care in the world. She captioned the post as, “Happy Friendship Day my (heart emoji) You truly know how to make me feel the happiest with each bite… Spaghetti Girl foreva.. #Any spaghetti girls out there? You know what I feel?” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post

The fans of the actress couldn’t stop laughing in the comments under Bebo’s post. Some of them shared her love for different kinds of spaghetti and were left drooling. Others appreciated Kareena for always sharing her unfiltered version with her fans. One person said, “I love spaghetti and u,” while another fan agreed, “Yes with extra tomato sauce and loads of crushed Chilli flakes.” A person stated, “The best Friendship with Spaghetti,” and another admirer expressed, “It’s amazing to see how unfiltered you show yourself. Beautiful!” A comment also read, “She loves food like how we love food.”

Kareena’s human best friend Amrita Arora couldn’t stop laughing at her antics. She commented, “Hahahhahahaha.”

Not wanting her girlfriends to feel left out, Kareena took to Instagram stories and shared a lovely picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhat. She wrote, “And we don’t need a day? Do we? We are everyday (red heart emoji).” She also shared an old picture of herself and Amrita and captioned it, “One for the books...”

