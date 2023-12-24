Kareena Kapoor Khan drops PICS of son Taimur Ali Khan happily enjoying football match on vacay; fans react
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her family vacation in London. Recently, the actress dropped pictures of son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying a football match. Check out!
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents of two sons- Taimur and Jeh. The royal family knows how to maintain a personal and work-life balance. Just a couple of days back, the couple celebrated Taimur’s seventh birthday and is currently enjoying a family vacation in London. Taking to her social media handle, Kareena Kapoor dropped a multi-picture post as Tim Tim happily enjoys a football match.
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a peek into Taimur's joyous pics from their London vacation
Today, on December 24, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a carousel of monochromatic pictures. In a series of photos, Taimur can be seen joyously enjoying a football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The pictures are from yesterday as Bebo captioned the post, “23-12-2023 (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (accompanied by red-heart emojis)”
Take a look:
The post begins with a photo of father-son duo, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. The photo is clicked from the behind followed by several glimpses of the stadium and Tim Tim relishing the moments therein.
Fans react to the post
Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the post shared by the actress. A fan wrote, “Kareena (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)” while another fan commented, “Taimur is looking so cute.”
In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front
Speaking of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front, the actress was recently seen in her OTT debut film, Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the mystery thriller drama film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is inspired by the novel The Devotion of Suspect X.
Furthermore, talking about her exciting line-up of projects, she will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, which is also her maiden production venture. She will also star in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.
In addition to this, Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again in the pipeline. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others. The first look poster of the film was unveiled a few days back and in the film, Bebo will be seen essaying the role of Avni Bajirao Singham.
