Kareena Kapoor Khan drops Sara Ali Khan’s cute childhood pic with Saif & wishes her a 'pizzalicious' birthday

Sara Ali Khan has turned a year older today and on her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan has come up with a sweet surprise as a wish. Kareena shared a beautiful memory of Saif Ali Khan with Sara and penned a wish for the Simmba star on her birthday.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today with her family while being on a vacay. Last evening, Sara shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on social media and left fans in awe. Since last night, wishes have been pouring in for Sara as she turned a year older today. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the most adorable wish for Sara that also featured . Kareena has often maintained that she shares a friendly bond with Sara and on her birthday, she wished her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped the cutest childhood memory of Saif and Sara together. In the adorable childhood photo, little Sara is seen with her dad. With a plate of food in her hand, a cute little Sara can be seen feeding a snack to her dad with her hands in the candid childhood photo. Kareena dropped the adorable childhood photo of dad and daughter and won the internet with her sweet birthday wish. Knowing Sara’s love for Pizza, Kareena also added that in her wish.

Kareena shared the photo and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 Eat loads of pizza.” Well, surely, fans were quick to drop in sweet comments on Kareena’s birthday wish for Sara and many loved the camaraderie too. In her previous interviews, Kareena has said that she has always treated Sara and as a friend.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, Sara has been spending her birthday with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and family. Taking to Instagram, Sara has been sharing adorable photos and videos. From swimming to cycling to chilling on the road with Ibrahim, Sara has been lighting up the internet with her vacation posts and fans are loving it. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The second schedule of shooting will begin in October 2020. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and Sara reportedly has a double role in it.. It will be released on February 12, 2020.

