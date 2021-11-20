Kareena Kapoor Khan drops Taimur Ali Khan's unseen PIC & his coolness and shades swag steals the show

If there is one star kid who has been in the limelight for the longest time due to his cuteness, it is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena's elder son, Taimur has always been the paparazzi's favourite child and his photos tend to go viral in a jiffy. However, from time to time, mommy Kareena also shares cute photos of her elder son and they leave netizens in awe. Recently, the actress did the same and dropped an unseen cool photo of Taimur.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena sent out good wishes on behalf of Taimur to his best friend. While doing so, the Laal Singh Chaddha star dropped a cute and adorable photo of son Taimur. In the unseen photo, Taimur is seen posing with a stance full of confidence and coolness in a pair of shades. He could be seen striking a pose with his friend. But, his swag is what was unmissable. Taimur's unseen and adorable photo certainly proves that the star kid is full of swag.

Take a look:

Amid all this, Kareena and Saif along with sons Taimur and Jeh returned to Mumbai last evening after spending their holiday in Pataudi. While in Pataudi, Kareena dropped several photos of spending time at the palace with Saif, Jeh and Taimur. The 'chand series' photos by Kareena have been the talk of the town.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Besides this, she also has her debut production with Ekta Kapoor. It will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

