Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a throwback pic from cousins lunch with Riddhima Kapoor, Aadar; Says ‘Miss You All’

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the cousin's lunch with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor expressed how she missed all of them. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is staying at home with their family and are not stepping out. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also is staying home with Taimur Ali Khan and . On Tuesday, Kareena reposted Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s throwback photo of their cousin's lunch and expressed how much she missed them. Kareena has been there with Riddhima, , and amid the time of grief after the demise of her uncle and senior actor .

Now, Kareena reposted a photo on Instagram which was from a lunch where all the cousins got together. The throwback photo featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan, Aadar Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Photos from the lunch had gone viral back then too. Today, Kareena shared the same and expressed how much she missed meeting her cousins amid the Coronavirus lockdown. In the photo, Kareena is seen sporting a red dress while Riddhima and others can be seen dressed casually.

Kareena wrote, “Miss you all.” Over the past few days, it has been a sad time for the Kapoor family due to the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020. Recently, the whole family got together for the 13th day prayer meeting for late Rishi Kapoor at Neetu Kapoor’s house. , Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor and others also came to pay their tributes to the senior star.

Check out the throwback photo shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan with Riddhima and cousins:

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been on a spree of sharing throwback photos with her late father Rishi Kapoor. A day back, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback photo featuring Ranbir, Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor, her and Samara. She wished the photo remained complete in real life too. Many celebs sent love to Neetu Kapoor in the comments on the photo.

