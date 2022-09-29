Kareena Kapoor Khan drops UNSEEN pic of birthday girl Inaaya Kemmu with Taimur, pens hilarious wish
Cuteness overloaded! Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a cute picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most-loved star kids, and has a huge fan following on social media. Soha Ali Khan often posts pictures and videos of Inaaya, and they go viral in no time at all. Inaaya is celebrating her 5th birthday today, and wishes for the litte munchkin have been pouring in on social media. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also penned a lovely birthday post for ‘princess’ Inaaya, along with an incredibly cute picture of Inaaya with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan.
Taimur and Inaaya share a great bond with each other, and enjoy each other’s company. In the picture shared by Kareena, the cousins can be seen with their eyes closed, and their hands folded in prayer. Kareena penned a hilarious birthday wish for Inaaya that read, “I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me… @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…”
The picture garnered thousands of likes within minutes, and fans sent lovely wishes for birthday girl Inaaya. Inaaya’s aunt Saba Pataudi commented, “Lol ...Love the munchkins Mahsha'Allah Happy 5th Birthday #innijaan.” Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post below.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will make her digital debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. Kareena has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.
