Kareena Kapoor Khan ecstatic as Saif Ali Khan joins Prabhas in Adipurush: The most handsome devil in history

The brand new poster of Adipurush, shared by Prabhas and director Om Raut, gave an idea of Saif Ali Khan's demonic avatar and looks like it has thoroughly impressed Kareena Kapoor Khan.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 08:11 am
News,saif ali khan,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Prabhas,Adipurush
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to celebrate husband Saif Ali Khan's big announcement on Thursday morning. If you're just waking up to this news, let us break it to you that Saif will be joining Prabhas in Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush. Saif's character announcement was done by Prabhas and Om Raut on Thursday morning as they revealed the 'world's most intelligent demon' Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The poster gave an idea of Saif's demonic avatar and looks like it has thoroughly impressed Bebo. 

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the Adipurush poster which reveals Saif as the film's antagonist and called him as the 'most handsome devil'. She captioned the poster, "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan #Adipurush #Lankesh #SaifAliKhan @actorprabhas @omraut," along with multiple heart emojis.    

Check out Kareena's post on Adipurush below:

ALSO READ: Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to play 'world's most intelligent demon' Lankesh opposite Prabhas in epic drama

While Prabhas will be playing the titular role of Lord Rama, Saif is now slated to be the antagonist as Lankesh. It will be interesting to see the actor to step up his game since he impressed many earlier this year in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is slated to go on floors only next year and will release in 2022. 

Speaking about working with Prabhas and Om Raut, Saif said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

