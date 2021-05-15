Kareena Kapoor Khan emphasises on maintaining mental health during pandemic; Says ‘Be kind to your mind’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Instagram post is about raising awareness about mental health during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

The COVID 19 pandemic has not just been taking a toll on normal life but has turned out to be exhausting for everyone. After all, who likes to be cooped in a house for months. In fact, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has taken a toll on people’s mental health as well as people have been dealing with COVID 19 anxiety. Amid this, several celebs have taken to social media to raise awareness about maintaining mental health during these trying times.

Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also taken to social media to urge everyone to look after their mental health. The Begum of Pataudi shared a post about steps to cope with anxiety and requested everyone to look after themselves. She also emphasised that it is advisable to seek professional help when required. Bebo wrote, “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind”.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post here:

Meanwhile, the actress also spoke about informing his son Taimur about the COVID 19 pandemic and the vaccine. She wrote, “We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain.”

