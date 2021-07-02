Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying 'Summer view' through her window & it's all about greenery, chirping birds

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of the beautiful view from her bedroom as she began her Friday morning. The Laal Singh Chaddha star teased fans with a sneak peek of her home.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan moved into her new home with just before the arrival of her second son and since then, has been dropping glimpses of her beautiful new abode on Instagram. On Friday too, Kareena began her day by teasing her fans with a glimpse of the view from her bedroom and left them in awe of how it looked. The Laal Singh Chaddha star woke up to the sound of chirping birds and to the view of lush green surroundings and shared a sneak peek of 'Summer' on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a video in which she is seen giving fans a sneak peek of what the outside looks like from her bedroom window. One can see pretty red flowers, lush green plants and hear the sound of birds chirping in the background. The gorgeous view of the Summer from her bedroom seems to have mesmerised Kareena as she woke up and shared it with her fans. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Summer through my window."

Take a look:

Previously too, Kareena has given fans a glimpse of her stunning closet, the patio, the pool area and living room via her Instagram posts and fans have loved how she and Saif had decorated their new home. Recently, on Yoga day, she shared a photo of Saif and Taimur Ali Khan doing yoga in their workout studio at home and well, it looked spacious and functional. It also had a view of the gorgeous patio that they have in the house.

Recently, when Kareena got together with her girls , Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and other friends, she shared photos of their dinner on her gorgeous patio and left netizens impressed. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .

