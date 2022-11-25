Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a ‘Harry Potter’ night, shares blurry selfie with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the celebrated actress is going through a great phase in both her personal and professional life. She is happily married to popular actor Saif Ali Khan, and the couple is blessed with two sons, Taimur and Jeh. When it comes to the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a high with some promising projects in her kitty. The talented actress, who recently wrapped up her upcoming untitled project helmed by Hansal Mehta, is now back in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a 'Harry Potter' night with son Jeh

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, who is now enjoying a much-deserving break from her work, took to her official Instagram page and shared a glimpse of her Friday night entertainment. "Friday nights are for Harry Potter and ... (hearts filled smiling face)," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared the picture of her living room, which has a TV screen with Daniel Radcliff's visual from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a 'blurry' selfie with her little son Jeh Ali Khan, who seems to have interrupted her movie night. "Blurry selfie with Ma boy (red heart)," wrote the actress on her Instagram story. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta stories: