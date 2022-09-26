Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a hearty meal with her team; Jokes ‘what happens in the vanity van…’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has a massive following on social media, and she keeps her fans entertained through interesting photos, and reels on Instagram. The actress often drops glimpses of her life with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh, and shares cute family pictures. Apart from this, Kareena also drops BTS moments from the sets of her upcoming projects every now and then. Just recently, she shared a series of pictures as she enjoyed lunchtime with her team members in her vanity van.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram, and posted several pictures from her vanity van as she spent a fun afternoon with them. The first picture is a selfie that shows Bebo decked up in an ethnic outfit, and her makeup is on point. The actress wore red and white earrings, and left her wavy locks open. The next picture shows make-up artist Mickey Contractor enjoying his lunch in the vanity van. The other two photos shared by the actress also show celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, and stylist Lakshmi Lehr enjoying a meal in Kareena’s vanity van. Looks like they all spent some quality time together, and sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “What happens in the vanity van… stays in the vanity van and our hips.”