Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys dinner date with her gang in Kalimpong after shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's film; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she shares updates, pictures, and videos from her personal and professional life on Instagram, while fans keep coming back for more. Netizens love her candid self and are quick to react to her posts as soon as she posts them on the ‘gram.

Speaking of which, the Bodyguard actress shared a glimpse of her dinner date with her gang which she enjoyed during her stay in Kalimpong. Kareena and others smile for the camera as they relished the meal. While sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, “With the gang eating khowsey.”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film went on floors recently and Kareena shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram space. In one of the pictures, she can be seen pouting with Jaideep as the duo holds the clapboard of the untitled film.

Apart from this, she will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August.

