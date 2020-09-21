  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys with family on her birthday but it's the 'fabulous at 40' cake that grabs attention

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently celebrating her birthday with family members. She has given a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle.
34468 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older on 21st September 2020 but the celebrations have already begun at her place. Bebo’s sister Karisma and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita were spotted arriving at her residence a few hours back. The actress herself was spotted out and about in the city hours before her birthday celebration. And now, the birthday girl herself has given a glimpse of the blast she is having with all her family members at home.  

However, the thing that grabs our attention the most is the customized ‘fabulous at 40’ cake that has been baked for the Laal Singh Chaddha actress. She happily stands in front of it in one of the pictures. A few seconds later, Bebo’s husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita also join her and pose for the pictures. However, the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is missing from the scene. Well, we do hope to get a glimpse of some more pictures soon!

Fabulous at 40  #birthdayvibes

Forever young  #birthdaylove #foreveryoung #birthdayqueen 

Meanwhile, this year calls for double celebrations for the birthday girl. The reason is that she recently also completed two decades in the Bollywood film industry and is soon going to embrace motherhood once again. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium that also featured late Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. She will collaborate with Aamir Khan once again for Laal Singh Chaddha that is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor & Babita arrive at Kareena Kapoor Khan's place ahead of her birthday

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She is having another boy. Happy birthday.

