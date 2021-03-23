Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys 'good food' with her girls & gives us glimpse of her work day post having 2nd child

Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to work on Monday almost after a month of welcoming her second son. The actress reportedly was joined by her team and enjoyed a lunch with them. The new mom also shared an inside sneak peek of her sit down with her ladies.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently resumed work after spending a month at home with her newborn son. The Laal Singh Chaddha star welcomed her second son with on February 21, 2021, and continued to stay at home over the past 30 days. However, on Monday, the actress stepped out to head to work and well, her team of ladies was with her. While photos of Kareena donning a floral dress for her outing after welcoming her second child came in, it was her lunch photo with her girls that left fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared an inside glimpse of what looked like a fun and chilled-out afternoon with her ladies. In the photo, Kareena could be seen posing with her stylist Tanya Ghavri, a Yoga instructor, and a friend. She could be seen enjoying a fun afternoon after working with her girls and the star looked lovely in her chic look. The star captioned the photo with a couple of gifs including that of a chef and a gang of girls.

She also added a sticker that read, "Good Food." After having spent time at home with her son, the Laal Singh Chaddha returned to work and reportedly headed to shoot for a cooking show that will have celebs cook-off with a Master Chef.

Take a look at the photo:

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are yet to reveal their second son's name and fans are curious to know. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will star her and Aamir in the lead roles and it is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is all set to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to return to shoot today with a cooking show 1 month after second delivery: Report

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×