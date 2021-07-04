  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a healthy ‘green’ dinner all thanks to Taimur Ali Khan; Check out the PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on Instagram serving healthy Italian food to Taimur. Scroll further to see the picture.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the busiest actresses working in the Hindi film industry. She often shares some pictures on her social media with the fans out of her personal and professional life. Kareena’s Instagram is a window into the star’s life for her numerous fans as she often shares a few glimpses. On Sunday, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a picture of what she is serving to her son Taimur Ali Khan for dinner. She posted a picture of the plate filled with pasta and other green vegetables. Kareena captioned the picture by writing, “Tim likes to keep it GREEN” along with a heart emoji. 

Kareena Kapoor revealed with the picture that her elder son Taimur likes to enjoy his food with green vegetables. In the picture, an Italian dish was served with beans and capsicum. Earlier this year, Kareena had said that both Saif Ali Khan and Taimur like being in the kitchen. Appearing in a show Star vs Food, Kareena said, “Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music." She further added, “I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food,” as mentioned in a Times Now report. 

Click here to see the post: 

Kareena will be next seen in the mega venture ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ directed by Advait Chandan co-starring Aamir Khan on the work front. The film is an official Hindi remake of a Hollywood film titled ‘Forrest Gump’ which was released in 1994 and went onto garner cult status.

