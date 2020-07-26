Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys her Sunday binge watching Friends and gorging on her favourite burger; Watch VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan has her Sunday sorted as she indulges in some binge-watching and enjoys her cheat meal. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan does not need any introduction. The stunning diva has been ruling the hearts of millions for the past two decades. She has impressed us with her stellar performances in many movies and hence, enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. Recently, the actress has completed two years in Bollywood much to the excitement of her fans. Kareena is known not only for her acting skills but also for her sartorial fashion choices and unique style statements.

The Veere Di Wedding star had joined Instagram a few months back and often treats her fans with pictures and videos. Kareena has once again shared a video on Sunday that deserves the attention of her fans. The diva is comfortably seated on her couch as she binge-watches the popular series ‘Friends.’ It seems like Sunday happens to be Kareena’s cheat meal day as she is also gorging on a burger made by her friend Rhea Kapoor as has been mentioned in her caption.

Meanwhile, check out her Instagram post below:

The actress writes in her caption, “Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended). Love you.” Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will collaborate with for Laal Singh Chaddha that is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

