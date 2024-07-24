Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys restaurant outing with Karisma Kapoor during their UK vacation; see PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in film, Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is on vacation mode these days. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her international trip on social media for some time now.

So far, we have witnessed Kareena chilling with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and strolling with her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. A new picture of the Kapoor sisters has caught our attention on Instagram, courtesy Lolo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan chills with Karisma Kapoor in the UK

On July 24, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself with her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In her Instagram story, Kareena can be seen posing with Karisma outside a 17th-century restaurant that they recently explored in the United Kingdom.

Both the sisters look uber stylish in the picture from their vacation. While Bebo opted for a brown jacket and blue flared jeans, Lolo wore a long black jacket and blue jeans. She completed her look with a cap.

The Kapoor sisters paired their respective outfits with sunglasses.

Take a look at the screenshot from her Instagram story:

The Kapoor sisters' travel diaries

Recently, Karisma Kapoor gave us a sneak peek from her vacation time with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a picture posted on her Instagram story, Karisma was seen strolling on a pathway with her daughter Samaira Kapoor and sister Kareena.

Advertisement

All of them had their backs towards the camera.

"Summering with my (heart)s," her caption read.

When Kareena Kapoor credited Karisma Kapoor for "resurrecting a home"

In a recent interview with The Week, Kareena Kapoor referred to as Karisma Kapoor the trailblazer of the family.

"My grandfather (Raj Kapoor) had passed away, my father (Randhir Kapoor) had made one film, Henna. Of course, Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) uncle was this illustrious superstar actor but apart from that, no one was working at that time," Kareena said.

The Crew actress added that Karisma was the "first female Kapoor who became this big sensation and star".

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again in her kitty. Karisma was last seen in the murder mystery film, Murder Mubarak earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor enjoys strolling with sister Kareena and daughter Samaira during their summer vacay; see PIC