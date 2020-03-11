Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a ‘starry’ skincare routine post Holi celebration; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for Angrezi Medium release, gives a glimpse of her skincare routine after Holi celebration.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her debut on Instagram, the diva has been hogging the headlines for all the right reasons. After all, social media is the best way to get some official insight into our favourite celebs’ lives. Interestingly, Bebo has also been treating her fans with beautiful pictures of her loved ones, be it her son , hubby and even her mother Babita. In fact, the Veere Di Wedding actress also gave a beautiful glimpse of her Holi celebrations with son Taimur.

While we are all hearts for every post shared by the Pataudi begum, her recent picture is once again grabbing the eyeballs. After the grand Holi celebrations, it is time for Bebo to enjoy some skincare routine and the diva decided to give her fans a cute glimpse of the same. Kareena shared a picture of herself wherein she was seen donning a peaching pink coloured sweatshirt and a had put up a face mask which had stars printed on it. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Such a star... I mean the mask.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent skincare routine post Holi:

Talking about the work front, Bebo is currently gearing up for the release of Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the movie will mark Kareena’s first collaboration with Irrfan and is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Besides, she will also be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and directorial Takht.

Credits :Instagram

