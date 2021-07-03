Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly shares a glimpse of the first offering from her kitchen garden; See PIC

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of how her kitchen garden in her new home had begun giving them organic vegetables. Amid the lockdown, the actress spent time at home with her family at her new home.

Amid the lockdown, many stars spent time at home with their family and loved ones. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan didn't just spend time with , Taimur Ali Khan and her newborn but also moved to a new home. Since she moved into her new home, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of it on social media. Be it photos of her kitchen garden or her patio, the actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek of her living space. Now, she has shared her excitement as her kitchen garden began bearing its first offering.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo in which she showcased how organic 'bhindi' began sprouting in her kitchen garden. The star was elated to see how the vegetable had begun sprouting and soon, she would be able to use it in her kitchen. Sharing the photo, Kareena was elated as she wrote, "Oye our bhindis have arrived." Just yesterday, Kareena had also shared a video that gave her fans a sneak peek of her garden view from her bedroom.

Meanwhile, photos of Kareena from her yesterday's visit to dad Randhir Kapoor's house have gone viral on social media. The star had visited her father's new abode with sister Karisma Kapoor, Babita, and others for a puja.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

