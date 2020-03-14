Kareena Kapoor Khan on failures: If you’re not ready for failure, Bollywood is not the place to be

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

During a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about failures as she said that even though she has done wrong films but they are all her films. Read on!

Be it , , Amitabh Bachchan or young actors to the likes of , and , among others, if we look at the filmography of these actors, while they have a host of successful films to their credit, they also have delivered flops. As much as success is important in the career graph of an actor, actors make sure that failures don’t define them and instead they take flop films as a message and work harder for their next.

Now, during a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about failures as the 39-year-old actress said that even though she has done wrong films but she is happy for her fearless choices and courageous to admit that failures are something that has made her who she is today. “I look back but I constantly move forward. That’s the person I am. Yes, maybe I’ve done some wrong films, but they are all my films. I think my failures have made me who I am. If you’re not ready for failure, this is not the place to be. And I’m at a stage where I’m ready for anything,” shared Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and as per reports, Laal Singh Chaddha will be shot across 100 locations in India. Also, Bebo will be seen in ’s directorial film- Takht featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's still from her latest film, Angrezi Medium here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Harper Bazaar India

Read More