Kareena Kapoor Khan is a 'fan' of Kunal Kemmu's caption on his pic with nanad Soha Ali Khan; Find out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a close bond with Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her hubby Kunal Kemmu. All four of them are a powerhouse of entertainment whenever they are together. The happy family often meets up to celebrate several occasions and leave all their fans speechless with their pics. Well, New Year’s eve was one such occasion when Bebo, Saifu, Soha, and Kunal came together to bid adieu to 2021 and welcome 2022 with laughter, madness, and loads of food. Kunal recently posted a picture with his wifey and his caption game was appreciated by none other than Kareena.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of him hugging his wifey Soha Ali Khan. Both looked lovely in the picture. Soha looked stunning in an orange and white maxi dress while Kunal slayed in a blue kurta that he paired with white pants and brown shoes. Sharing this picture he wrote, “पति पत्नी और पंखा #jabrafan”. Reacting to this caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in the comments section, “I can see you have upped your caption game”. To this Kunal reacted, “@kareenakapoorkhan learning from the best you see.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. This will be their third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

