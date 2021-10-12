Kareena Kapoor Khan fans hold your breath as her pink boss lady look will leave you amazed; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her beauty is always talked about. The actress always manages to look her best and grabs all attention when she steps out of her house. Bebo and her fashion game are always on point and every time she steps out the gorgeous actress raises the bar of style and fashion. Well, Kareena had been working really hard on her fitness post her second pregnancy and we all got to see a glimpse of it on her social media account. Today as the actress stepped out of her house dressed in formals, she looked so stunning and fitter than ever. We bet her look would definitely make you skip a heartbeat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the city today and we must say that the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Bebo wore baby pink belted trousers and a magenta coloured top. She kept her hair open and held a black clutch in her hand. She completed her look with white heels and indeed she can make anyone fall weak on their knees. In fact, her cheeks also looked pink and with minimalistic makeup Bebo’s boss lady look suited her well. The actress looked fitter than ever and it would be really difficult for anyone to tell that she is the mother of two kids.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in action. From walking the ramp to finishing her commercial shoots, she is doing it all. Also, the actress will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

