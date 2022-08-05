Kareena Kapoor Khan on fee hike after being offered Sita in Ramayan: I don't know where it came from

Ever since the news of the Hindi adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayan has come out, fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the same. The curiosity amongst netizens as to who would be playing Ram and Sita has been going on for quite some time now. There were reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan being approached for the role of Sita. Then it was also reported that she had hiked her fees from Rs 6-7 crore to Rs 12 crore. After a media report suggested the same, the rumour spread like a wildfire on the internet. As a result, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was heavily trolled on social media. But, it looks like the actress has finally broken her silence on the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on fee hike

In an interview with Zoom TV, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about Ramayan and how the topic of pay disparity was turned into something else. Replying to this the actress revealed that the reason why she never offered an explanation was because she was never offered that film. She further added, “I don't even know why I was put into that because I wasn't the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don't want to put anybody down because maybe even they need stories. Every day people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram but I don't know where it came from."

Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

