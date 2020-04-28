Kareena Kapoor Khan feeling guilty for bingeing on pizza while Arjun Kapoor and others laugh is relatable AF

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor in this throwback video from London is everything funny. Check it out right here.

The Kapoor family is definitely one that often has our attention when they come together. And while it seldom happens that everyone is at the same place all at once, we came across this fun video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Ahuja, and Rhea Kapoor all together having a fun time while in London and it seems to be as funny as ever for so many reasons. It seems to be giving us a glimpse of what their time together would actually look like time and again.

And so, we came across this video where Rhea is filming it while she reveals how Bebo just had a carb attack because she ate pizza. However, when confronted, Kareena says that she is just having some salad and Rhea then shows her plate. Meanwhile, Arjun seemed to be in his own element, doing what his does the best while trying to indulge in some humour and then there is Sonam, with her stunning smile at the end, posing for the camera.

Check out the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja here:

While Kareena was in London for a vacation along with her family, Arjun was in the town too, shooting for Namaste England with . Sonam, on the other hand, was in the city to celebrate her birthday wish husband Anand Ahuja and as it turns out, they had a little reunion of the Kapoors as well.

