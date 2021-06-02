Kareena Kapoor Khan feels doing Veere Di Wedding was 'the best decision' she took; Calls it a 'cool film'

Veere Di Wedding recently clocked 3 years and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan joined producer Rhea Kapoor in celebrating it as 'the best decision' she took. The film was the story of 4 best friends played by Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Just yesterday, a popular film, Veere Di Wedding, completed 3 years since its release and to celebrate it, the producer, Rhea Kapoor shared a special post. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead, the film was about female friendship and its ups and downs. Now, Kareena also has reacted to Rhea's post and dubbed Veere Di Wedding as a 'cool film.' Kareena played the role of Kalindi in the film and Sumit Vyas was paired opposite her.

Recalling the memories, Kareena claimed that being a part of a film like Veere Di Wedding with Sonam, Shikha, Swara was 'the best decision of her life.' She reposted Rhea's Instagram post in her story that har posters related to the film and gushed over the classic rom-com that she had done back in 2018. Kareena wrote, "The Best decision I took...such a cool film. #3YearsOfVeereDiWedding." In the post, Kareena tagged all her co-stars, producers and added a heart emoticon as well.

Take a look at Kareena's post:

Rhea too had shared a special post about the film and it read, "Happy 3 @vdwthefilm you set me free." Anil Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and others had commented on the post. Even Swara Bhasker had celebrated 3 years of the film by penning a special post on social media. Last year, there was buzz about Veere Di Wedding 2. However, nothing concrete has been officially announced.

Meanwhile, currently, Kareena is spending time at home with , son Taimur Ali Khan and her newborn. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump that stars Tom Hanks. It is being helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

