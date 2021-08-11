Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor onboard for next venture as producer: Women have an equal part in business

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the headlines for a lot of reasons lately. First, she launched her book 'The Pregnancy Bible'; second, she named her son Jehangir Ali Khan, and third, the diva announced about turning a producer. Kareena pleasantly surprised all her fans as she recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her alongside Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor and announced that she would step into production with the next venture. Well, today, Ekta took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the actress to welcome her on board as a producer.

Sharing a picture of her with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next." Ekta wrote a long note for the actress and highlighted the fact that it is high time that women should get what they deserve, just like their male counterparts in the industry. She wrote, “Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film. With women front-lining big ticket films, it’s only right that they get a piece of the pie like their male-counterparts.”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan too took to her Instagram handle and posted the same picture with Ekta and wrote, "There's no one I’d rather partner with! May this film cross our parents' biggest hit together (Farz)... with their blessings.."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is riding high on the success of her recently released book, revealed a lot about her pregnancies in it that is making headlines. Bebo made one such confession that she and her husband, , were not bothered about the gender of both their babies.

Well, how excited are you to see Kareena donning the hat of a producer.

