Kareena Kapoor Khan to FINALLY make her debut on Instagram? Here’s what we know

After staying away from the world of social media for the longest time, Kareena Kapoor Khan may just be gearing up for her official debut on Instagram. Read on.

Social media is now a platform for celebs to stay engaged with their fans and most of the stars are part of it. From to , most of the celebs had their social media accounts long back and often shared updates about their work on the same. Now, it may come as a surprise but looks like after staying away from the world of social media for the longest time, Kareena Kapoor Khan may be all set to make her debut on Instagram soon.

Yes, while surfing Instagram, we came across a new account by the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan with already 58.6 K followers and not following a single account. More so, only one post we found on the page which was recently made. It was a video in which a black cat can be seen walking and a panel reads on it ‘Loading.’ The caption of the video reads, ‘Coming Soon.’ While most of the celebrity social media accounts do have an official verified ‘Blue tick’, this one lacked the same. However, that did not stop fans from rejoicing and celebrating what could possibly be Kareena’s first-ever Instagram account.

Many fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness on seeing their favourite diva finally making her way to Instagram. Several times in previous interviews, Kareena has been asked as to why she keeps away from social media and the Angrezi Medium star has always maintained a healthy distance from platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Kareena has always mentioned that she is a private person and likes to keep her personal life away from social media. Bebo has often said that she may not be on social media but she is always in the news.

Check out the post:

Even though her team keeps sharing updates about her work and personal life with Taimur Ali Khan and on their accounts, Kareena never really made her official entry on Instagram. But, seeing this new page with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the username, we surely hope that it’s time that everyone’s favourite ‘Bebo’ makes her way to Instagram to dazzle her fans with her charm.

