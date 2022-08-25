Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her sporty side in a denim jumpsuit at an event, clicked pics with fans

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to leave her fans stunned with her looks and fashion game. She is a diva and there is no denying this fact. Almost everyone loves her swag and style. The actress was recently seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and her performance was appreciated. Well, the actress left all her fans speechless last night as she looked gorgeous in a denim jumpsuit for an event.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan walking the ramp for a brand. She looked sporty in a dark blue coloured denim jumpsuit. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with white sports shoes. The Udta Punjab actress’ skin glowed and she looked flawless with kohled eyes and peachy lips. Needless to say that all the fans went gaga looking at Kareena and went to her for pictures. Bebo made sure to oblige her fans with pictures too.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a video of her working out at her home. She always motivates her fans to stay fit and hit the gym. What caught our attention was Bebo working out on Diljit Dosanjh’s song.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and has a few projects in her kitty. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's project and is also collaborating with Rhea Kapoor again.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer for complete ban in West Bengal for disturbing peace