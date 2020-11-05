Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts growing baby bump as she shares Karwa Chauth celebration pic minus the men

Kareena Kapoor looked pretty in pink as she wore a printed suit for the occasion and can be seen posing with Riddhima, Nitasha and Anissa. Check it out below.

The Kapoor Khaandaan were in the mood for celebrations as the festival of Karwa Chauth was widely observed across north India. It was also Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra's first Karwa Chauth as a married couple and the family decided to celebrate the occasion with everyone. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave us a glimpse of the celebrations on Wednesday night as she shared a picture.

It included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, , Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and his ladylove Tara Sutaria as well. While they all made for a perfect picture, Kareena shared another celebration photo on Instagram on Thursday. However, Kareena shared a picture only with the women in which she can be seen flaunting her growing baby bump.

Kareena looked pretty in pink as she wore a printed suit for the occasion and can be seen posing with Riddhima, Nitasha and Anissa who looks stunning in a red saree. Bebo also indulged in some word play as she wrote, "Ladies and no gentlemen," couple with multiple laughing emojis.

Check out Kareena's latest photo below:

The actress was seen solo at the celebrations as husband is busy shooting for his next film Bhoot Police in Dalhousie. She turned Saif's cheerleader and made up for his absence on social media as she shared the film's first poster on Wednesday. Along with Kareena, Sara Ali Khan and also cheered the team of Bhoot Police which stars Saif, , and Jacqueline Fernandez.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar & others gather for family dinner amid Karwa Chauth celebration; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×