Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts growing baby bump as she shares Karwa Chauth celebration pic minus the men

Kareena Kapoor looked pretty in pink as she wore a printed suit for the occasion and can be seen posing with Riddhima, Nitasha and Anissa. Check it out below.
31514 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts growing baby bump as she shares Karwa Chauth celebration pic minus the men.
The Kapoor Khaandaan were in the mood for celebrations as the festival of Karwa Chauth was widely observed across north India. It was also Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra's first Karwa Chauth as a married couple and the family decided to celebrate the occasion with everyone. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave us a glimpse of the celebrations on Wednesday night as she shared a picture. 

It included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and his ladylove Tara Sutaria as well. While they all made for a perfect picture, Kareena shared another celebration photo on Instagram on Thursday. However, Kareena shared a picture only with the women in which she can be seen flaunting her growing baby bump.  

Kareena looked pretty in pink as she wore a printed suit for the occasion and can be seen posing with Riddhima, Nitasha and Anissa who looks stunning in a red saree. Bebo also indulged in some word play as she wrote, "Ladies and no gentlemen," couple with multiple laughing emojis. 

Ladies and no gentlemen...

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

The actress was seen solo at the celebrations as husband Saif Ali Khan is busy shooting for his next film Bhoot Police in Dalhousie. She turned Saif's cheerleader and made up for his absence on social media as she shared the film's first poster on Wednesday. Along with Kareena, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora also cheered the team of Bhoot Police which stars Saif, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

