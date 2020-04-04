Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her handmade necklace made of pasta feat Taimur Ali Khan and we are in awe

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share another adorable photo and well, it definitely has our attention. Check out the post right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the news ever since she made her debut on Instagram and well, she has definitely been able to keep up with all the attention from her fans, and of course, us as well. And now, given during the ongoing lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus, everyone is staying home, and that has, in turn, lead to people having a gala time with family, taking to new creative ideas, and so many other things for that matter.

While Bebo has been sharing photos on social media of how she has been spending her time, and today, she decided to share another photo of hers where she was seen flaunting her handmade jewelry made out of pasta and guess who made it? Well, Taimur Ali Khan was the craftsman behind her necklace and Kareena, happily decided to flaunt it on social media, sending out all the love to him. She wrote, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan."

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post right here:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which co-starred Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles. Prior to that, the actress was also seen in Good Newwz and the movie did very well at the box office. Next up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring .

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More