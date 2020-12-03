Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her many moods while sipping morning coffee in latest sunkissed photos

Giving us a sneak peek of what her mid-week looks like, Kareena Kapoor shared a series of her many moods while sipping her morning coffee. Check it out below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying second pregnancy, has been making the most of her time in the hills. The actress has been accompanying husbnad who is shooting in Palampur currently. While they spent quality time on a mini vaaction in Dharamshala, Kareena and Taimur are now with Saif in Palampur where he is shooting for his horror comedy. And looks like the actress is soaking in the light winter sun.

Giving us a sneak peek of what her mid-week looks like, Kareena took to Instagram to share a series of her many moods while sipping her morning coffee. In the sunkissed photos, Kareena can be seen flaunting her beaming smile in a cozy red sweatshirt. With her pulled back in a slick pony, the actress' flawless skin is on display. Kareena posed with her coffee cup for the pictures and captioned it, "Breakfast with Beboo."

Take a look at Kareena's many moods on a Thursday morning:

Just a few days ago, Kareena had shared some unseen photos with Saif and Taimur from the hills. Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child around March 2021 and have been ecstatic about the pregnancy. The actress recently wrapped her portions in 's Laal Singh Chaddha and has been shooting for various brand commitments from the comfort of her home.

Apart from them, and cricketer Virat Kohli are also gearing up to welcome their first child in January 2021.

