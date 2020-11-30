  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her ‘pink lips’ in a beautiful selfie; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all hearts for it

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new selfie on Instagram and it has taken the social media by a storm.
30036 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her ‘pink lips’ in a beautiful selfie; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all hearts for itKareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her ‘pink lips’ in a beautiful selfie; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all hearts for it
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a true blue social media queen and she has proved it time and again. Ever since the Begum of Pataudi has made her Instagram debut, she has been treating her fans with beautiful pics of herself and her loved one and it has been a real treat for the fans. Keeping up this trajectory, Kareena has once again shared a stunning pic of herself which has taken the social media by a storm for all the right reasons.

In the post, the soon to be mommy has shared a beautiful selfie wherein she was seen flaunting her pink links. In the pic, Bebo was seen wearing a navy blue coloured sweatshirt wherein and gave a glimpse of the pregnancy glow with kohled eyes. She captioned the image as, “Pink in Palampur.” Needless to say, Kareena made a mark with her style and fans were seen pouring in love on the diva. Among these was the Jab We Met actress’ cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who was all hearts for Bebo’s selfie. She commented with a heart emoticon on the post.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. As of now, the actress is on a break as she is expecting her second child and will be welcoming the baby in March 2021. Post her delivery, she will be working on Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur's UNSEEN moments from Dharamshala with the pottery team

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

You may like these
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Riddhima Kapoor remember grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor on her second death anniversary
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Ranbir Kapoor’s sis Riddhima shares then & now pic to wish ‘gorgeous’ Bebo
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Riddhima make for a cute 'sisters squad' in this adorable childhood pic
Kareena Kapoor Khan digs out a rare pic with birthday girl Riddhima, Karisma & grandpa Raj Kapoor to wish her
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir & others join Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for her birthday celebration
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni plan to keep 40th birthday celebrations in September low key?
Anonymous 49 minutes ago

My queen looking gorgeous

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Mashallah