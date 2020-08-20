Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in a post pack up monochrome picture; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan resumed shooting recently and uploaded a post pack up pictures of herself. The actress looked gorgeous as she showed off her pregnancy glow and left everyone in awe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and recently announced they are expecting their second child together. Amid the good news, the actress has also resumed work. Prior to the news of the pregnancy, the actress uploaded pictures and videos showcasing her and hubby Saif getting their hair and makeup done for their shoot. Now, most recently, the actress took to her social media account and uploaded a new picture of herself post-pack up and her pregnancy glow is radiating and too hard to miss.

The Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself that was captured by her friend. The monochrome image showcased the actress looking stunning as ever and glowing. She captioned her image saying, “Post pack up shot... with my dearest friend @avigovariker.” Kareena can be seen donning a white shirt with her hair flowing. Earlier, prior to her monochrome post that set the internet on fire, the actress uploaded a throwback picture of herself posing with a bikini top and captioned it saying, “Reality called, so I hung up. #TakeMeBackToTheBeach.”

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan's post:

The news of the actress’s pregnancy was announced on Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s birthday on August 12. The happy couple sent out a statement that read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena.” Post their pregnancy announcement, the actress flaunted her baby bump for the first time during hubby Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations.

