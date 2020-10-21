Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her signature pout in a selfie; Says 'Excited to go home'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous selfie wherein she can be seen flaunting her signature pout.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, never fails to treat fans with stunning pictures from her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif. She is one of the most glamorous actresses in the film industry. Recently, taking to the Instagram, the 'Good Newwz' actress has shared a gorgeous selfie wherein she can be seen flaunting her signature pout. Kareena is looking absolutely breathtaking and her pregnancy glow is visible in the still.

In the picture Kareena can be seen wearing a green coloured attire. She has opted for a no-makeup look and open messy hair. The actress was shooting for her upcoming film in Delhi and after wrapping up the shooting schedule she is now excited to back home. Thus, while sharing the picture, she wrote, “Just pouting it away…excited to go home.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post here:

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside . The actress has completed her shooting schedule for the movie which is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994). Reportedly, Bebo will also star in ’s Takht and she is also supposed to team up with for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. And ever since Kareena broke the news of her second pregnancy, fans are overjoyed for her and .

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

