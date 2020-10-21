  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her signature pout in a selfie; Says 'Excited to go home'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous selfie wherein she can be seen flaunting her signature pout.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: October 21, 2020 12:33 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her signature pout in a selfieKareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her signature pout in a selfie; Says 'Excited to go home'
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, never fails to treat fans with stunning pictures from her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif. She is one of the most glamorous actresses in the film industry. Recently, taking to the Instagram, the 'Good Newwz' actress has shared a gorgeous selfie wherein she can be seen flaunting her signature pout. Kareena is looking absolutely breathtaking and her pregnancy glow is visible in the still.

In the picture Kareena can be seen wearing a green coloured attire. She has opted for a no-makeup look and open messy hair. The actress was shooting for her upcoming film in Delhi and after wrapping up the shooting schedule she is now excited to back home. Thus, while sharing the picture, she wrote, “Just pouting it away…excited to go home.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just pouting away... excited to go home

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The actress has completed her shooting schedule for the movie which is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994). Reportedly, Bebo will also star in Karan Johar’s Takht and she is also supposed to team up with Sonam Kapoor for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. And ever since Kareena broke the news of her second pregnancy, fans are overjoyed for her and Saif Ali Khan.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

I am ok with nepotism if it's Kareena

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

You know I normally don't get involved when reading some of the nasty comments that are being made against some of the Bollywood stars. But now I have something to say. I understand that these star are out there for our entertainment and lives are in the media and anyone is free to comment on their lives. But something we should understand first these stars are people before the are even Bollywood stars. They have feelings just like u and me. And untill u know a person personally u will never know there feelings or what they going throw in there lives. You also don't know how the nasty words said by people can affects them. It is a personal choice if u watch their films or not . And that is ur right to choose. But nasty words is not right.

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

She is beautiful

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Kareena is the only actress who dares to show her complete no makeup look

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

I love the simplicity of Kareena

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

So fresh !

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Badsoorat pout aunty

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Ugly old bhudia ne nimbu khaya

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

She luks like her father

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

She really looks undernourished and dehydrated. A sucked and rotten mango

