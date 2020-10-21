Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her signature pout in a selfie; Says 'Excited to go home'
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, never fails to treat fans with stunning pictures from her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif. She is one of the most glamorous actresses in the film industry. Recently, taking to the Instagram, the 'Good Newwz' actress has shared a gorgeous selfie wherein she can be seen flaunting her signature pout. Kareena is looking absolutely breathtaking and her pregnancy glow is visible in the still.
In the picture Kareena can be seen wearing a green coloured attire. She has opted for a no-makeup look and open messy hair. The actress was shooting for her upcoming film in Delhi and after wrapping up the shooting schedule she is now excited to back home. Thus, while sharing the picture, she wrote, “Just pouting it away…excited to go home.”
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post here:
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The actress has completed her shooting schedule for the movie which is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994). Reportedly, Bebo will also star in Karan Johar’s Takht and she is also supposed to team up with Sonam Kapoor for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. And ever since Kareena broke the news of her second pregnancy, fans are overjoyed for her and Saif Ali Khan.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
I am ok with nepotism if it's Kareena
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
You know I normally don't get involved when reading some of the nasty comments that are being made against some of the Bollywood stars. But now I have something to say. I understand that these star are out there for our entertainment and lives are in the media and anyone is free to comment on their lives. But something we should understand first these stars are people before the are even Bollywood stars. They have feelings just like u and me. And untill u know a person personally u will never know there feelings or what they going throw in there lives. You also don't know how the nasty words said by people can affects them. It is a personal choice if u watch their films or not . And that is ur right to choose. But nasty words is not right.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
She is beautiful
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Kareena is the only actress who dares to show her complete no makeup look
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
I love the simplicity of Kareena
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
So fresh !
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Badsoorat pout aunty
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
Ugly old bhudia ne nimbu khaya
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
She luks like her father
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
She really looks undernourished and dehydrated. A sucked and rotten mango