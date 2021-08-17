Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her tan in a bikini PIC from holiday with Saif, Jeh & Taimur

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan just dropped a glimpse of her beach avatar from her family vacation in the tropics with and sons Jehangir and Taimur. The Laal Singh Chaddha star seemed to be living the best life as she shared a photo of herself enjoying the sunshine in a bikini on the beach in the Maldives. Recently, Kareena headed to the Maldives. The actress joined Saif to celebrate his 51st birthday in the tropical paradise. Now, her recent bikini look has netizens going berserk.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a close-up shot of herself sitting at the beach by the sea and enjoying the breeze. She is seen clad in a black bikini top and her hair can be seen left loose. Kareena seemed to be making the most of the sunshine in the Maldives in the photo. Sharing it, Kareena added a sticker on the same that reads as, "beach bum." Well, certainly, the gorgeous star is enjoying her family holiday and her photos are proof of it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kareena shared a photo from the trip in which she is seen posing with Saif and her kids. In another photo she shared, Kareena is seen enjoying pool time with Saif. The actress is on a much needed break after the birth of her second son Jeh. Last, she joined Saif for a vacay in Dharamshala in 2020 when she was pregnant with Jeh.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021. It is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

