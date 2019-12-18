Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her winter glow in a turtleneck pullover with jeans as she poses with her team

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the promotions of Good Newwz. The diva headed out of Mumbai last night for promotions. Her latest photos with her team showcase her gorgeous winter glow. Check it out.

Come what may, Bollywood’s talented star Kareena Kapoor Khan never ceases to make heads turn with her stylish looks. Apart from her stellar performances in films, Kareena’s style is always the talk of the town. From gym look to airport style, the Good Newwz star is a complete stunner in all the departments. Recently, Kareena has been setting style goals with her Good Newwz promotional wardrobe. From a ‘Bebo’ print saree to a pantsuit, Kareena has shown us that she can rock anything.

Recently, Kareena jetted off to the capital for the promotions of her upcoming film, Good Newwz. Photos of Kareena posing with her team in New Delhi are going viral and we can’t seem to take our eyes off her winter glow. In one of the photos, Kareena can be seen sporting a white turtleneck pullover with black jeans. Slaying the simplest of attire, Kareena managed to leave us awestruck. She teamed up the casual look with a simple hairdo and brown shoes.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS she plans to introduce Taimur Ali Khan to Golmaal series, Jab We Met & Omkara)

Bebo can be seen posing with her team in the photo. In another picture, Kareena’s hair stylist can be seen clicking a selfie. As she smiles and shows her excitement, one can’t help but notice Kareena’s winter glow.

Check it out:

Kareena will be seen with , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good Newwz. The film stars Akshay and Kareena as a couple and Diljit and Kiara as another pair. Their lives get intertwined due to a sperm mix up at an IVF clinic. Good Newwz’s songs like Laal Ghagra, Maana Dil, Sauda Khara Khara and Chandigarh Mein are trending chartbusters. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Instagram

Read More