Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts Taimur's healthy 'tricolour breakfast' on Republic Day; PIC

Republic Day is a special occasion for every Indian and our B-Town celebs too are making it special with their families. Speaking of which, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse of her son Taimur Ali Khan's Republic Day breakfast that certainly will leave you in awe. Not just this, the little munchkin's breakfast seemed to be inspired by the Indian Tricolour on Republic Day. Mama Kareena could not resist sharing a glimpse of it on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena gave us a glimpse of Tim's tricoloured breakfast. It consisted of a kiwi, banana slice and orange on a toothpick. The fruitilicious breakfast for little Taimur on Republic Day certainly will leave you drooling. Earlier, Kareena shared a special wish on Republic Day for fellow countrymen via her social media handle. The Laal Singh Chaddha star never fails to send out wishes to fans on such occasions and this year too, on Republic Day, she gave fans a glimpse of how it is being celebrated at her house.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and is all set to release on Baisakhi 2022. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next with Jaideep Ahlawat. She also is backing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be her debut as a producer and will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

