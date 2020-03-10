Kareena Kapoor Khan FOLLOWS Ibrahim, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu but NOT Sara Ali Khan and we wonder why?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut a few days back and the actress followed Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu but NOT Sara Ali Khan. Read on!

A few days back, internet came to a grinding halt when Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut by posting a photo wherein she was seen sporting chic athleisure. Next up, Bebo didn’t disappoint her fans as she immediately posted another photo featuring little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, and fans were happy to see Taimur make his debut on mom’s Instagram. It doesn’t end there because soon after, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a candid photo of hubby and actor , wherein he is seen playing the guitar.

Well, clearly, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll as she has been posting photos on Instagram, much to the delight of her Instafam, and yesterday, Bebo posted a rather candid photo wherein she is seen having some ‘me’ time at her house while she sits in her balcony and enjoys some music. Now, amidst all the photos, and videos, what caught our unqualified attention was the fact that while Bebo has a fan following of one million and more, she follows just 18 people on Instagram which includes- , her BFF- Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor, , , , , and others and from her family, Bebo follows Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and , and wh was clearly missing from her following list was Sara Ali Khan. That’s right! Not just this, even Sara Ali Khan is not following Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram, and we wonder why is that so?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz starring , Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Next, she will be seen in the role of a cop in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, and during an interview, Bebo had said that her sole aim to say yes to the role was to work with Irrfan because she has always wanted to share screen space with him.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post here:

