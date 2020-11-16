Kareena Kapoor Khan forgets to credit to Malaika Arora for her pic with Saif & Taimur; Here's her BFF's reply

Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a picture-perfect family photo on Diwali from Dharamshala to wish fans and fans wondered between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who clicked it. Well, Malaika's comment on Kareena's photo reveals it all.

On the occasion of Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan had dropped the cutest boomerang click of herself with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband from Dharamshala. While the picture-perfect photo left fans gushing over the mom-to-be, many wondered about who between and clicked the sweet family photo. Well, the mystery recently unfolded as Malaika dropped a sweet comment on best friend and mommy-to-be Kareena's post on social media.

Taking to the comment section of Kareena's photo with Saif and Taimur, Malaika asked her best friend to credit her for the photo. Malaika wrote, "I Want pic credit," with a kiss emoticon on Kareena's picture-perfect photo with Saif and Taimur by the bonfire. The cute comment surely left fans gushing over the bond that Bebo and Malaika share. While Kareena is yet to respond to Malaika, fans surely are in awe of the two. Kareena had shared the boomerang to wish everyone on the festival of Diwali.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently shared a photo on her Instagram story while spending time in Dharamshala where she was seen all snug in winter clothes. The gorgeous star is spending time with beau Arjun Kapoor and friends Saif and Kareena in Dharamshala. Arjun and Saif are currently shooting in the hill station for Bhoot Police with and Jacqueline Fernandes. Earlier, Malaika had even shared a cute photo with Saif and Jacqueline on the night before Diwali as they chilled together in Dharamshala. A video of Arjun, Saif, Kareena, Malaika and Taimur walking on the street in Dharamshala also went viral on social media recently.

Take a look at Malaika's comment on Kareena's post:

