  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan forgets to credit to Malaika Arora for her pic with Saif & Taimur; Here's her BFF's reply

Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a picture-perfect family photo on Diwali from Dharamshala to wish fans and fans wondered between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who clicked it. Well, Malaika's comment on Kareena's photo reveals it all.
2462 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan forgets to credit Malaika for photoKareena Kapoor Khan forgets to credit to Malaika Arora for her pic with Saif & Taimur; Here's her BFF's reply
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the occasion of Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan had dropped the cutest boomerang click of herself with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan from Dharamshala. While the picture-perfect photo left fans gushing over the mom-to-be, many wondered about who between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora clicked the sweet family photo. Well, the mystery recently unfolded as Malaika dropped a sweet comment on best friend and mommy-to-be Kareena's post on social media. 

Taking to the comment section of Kareena's photo with Saif and Taimur, Malaika asked her best friend to credit her for the photo. Malaika wrote, "I Want pic credit," with a kiss emoticon on Kareena's picture-perfect photo with Saif and Taimur by the bonfire. The cute comment surely left fans gushing over the bond that Bebo and Malaika share. While Kareena is yet to respond to Malaika, fans surely are in awe of the two. Kareena had shared the boomerang to wish everyone on the festival of Diwali. 

Meanwhile, Malaika recently shared a photo on her Instagram story while spending time in Dharamshala where she was seen all snug in winter clothes. The gorgeous star is spending time with beau Arjun Kapoor and friends Saif and Kareena in Dharamshala. Arjun and Saif are currently shooting in the hill station for Bhoot Police with Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes. Earlier, Malaika had even shared a cute photo with Saif and Jacqueline on the night before Diwali as they chilled together in Dharamshala. A video of Arjun, Saif, Kareena, Malaika and Taimur walking on the street in Dharamshala also went viral on social media recently.

Take a look at Malaika's comment on Kareena's post:

Also Read|WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

You may like these
Inside PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & others have a gala time at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora step out to party together; See photos
WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun
Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline pose for a PIC & we wonder if Kareena or Arjun Kapoor clicked it
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur head to join Saif Ali Khan for Diwali; Malaika Arora leaves from airport; PHOTOS
Malaika Arora & Karisma have a 'sweet' reaction to preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan's massage sesh with her mom
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement