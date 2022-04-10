Kareena Kapoor Khan gazes intensely into the camera, says ‘Looking at you..looking at me’

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The talented actress of Bollywood is a social media queen and loves to share her life updates with her fans. The gorgeous diva also often treats her fans to glamorous pictures of her. On Saturday, Bebo took to Instagram to make all her followers drool with yet another oh-so-gorgeous picture from the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave. Kareena looked amazing in a jaw-dropping black ensemble.

Kareena’s outfit consisted of a simple black dress with a criss-cross back and a stylish neckline. Bebo left her tresses open and had completed her look with golden earrings and black heels. Soon, celebrities including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments. And now, Kareena decided to treat her fans with another beautiful snap in the same outfit. The ‘Angrezi Medium’ actress looked intensely into the camera and posed for the snap. Sharing it, she wrote, “Looking at you..looking at me”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in regards to the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Interestingly, the actress shot for the film while she was pregnant with her younger son Jeh in 2020. The upcoming film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Besides this, she is also working on Sujoy Ghosh's film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will mark her digital debut on Netflix.

