Kareena Kapoor Khan gears up for the first day of shoot for Sujoy Ghosh’s film in Kalimpong; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made heads turn when she walked out of her house yesterday giving boss lady vibes. She held her little one Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms as she left for the airport. It was believed that reportedly she had left to begin shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s film and today the actress has put an end to all the speculation by confirming that she has indeed begun shooting for Sujoy’s film. She shared a pic of her getting ready for the first day of the shoot.

In the picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan sitting on a chair on what appears to be a balcony amidst the gorgeous views of the snow-capped mountains. She holds a mirror in her hand as her hairdresser is busy doing her hair. On the other side, her makeup man too appears to be gearing up for her makeup. Sharing this picture we, Bebo wrote, “Day1-Kalimpong…Devotion of suspect X #sujoyGhosh.”



Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, this Sujoy Ghosh project will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. To note, the untitled movie is said to be the adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and will reportedly premiere on Netflix next year.

Meanwhile, Kareena is looking forward to the release of the much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

