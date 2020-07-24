Kareena Kapoor Khan gets called out for not understanding a Mangalyaan question from an old clip

Recently a social media user called out Kareena Kapoor Khan for not understanding a Mangalyaan launch question and compared her reply to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's understanding of space.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic and untimely passing has stirred up Bollywood, fans and the way people relate to celebrities. As an act of lashing out, many fans are putting celebrities (especially celebrities who belong to influential families) through extreme scrutiny. In an effort to raise voice against nepotism, a social media user recently posted an old video and called out Kareena Kapoor Khan for not understanding a question about the Mangalyaan launch.

The social media user said, “God she’s so dumb, it’s not even funny.” The social media user shared this video to highlight the difference between real talent and nepotism.

The video compares Kareena's reply to Sushant Singh Rajput's understanding of space. The late actor was talking about space and planets in the old video and was also talking about his telescope in the first half of the clip. It comes as no shock that the late actor was very keen in subjects like space and solar system. Sushant carefully explains everything related to space and gives fans a glimpse of his telescope that was kept in his house at that time.

On the other hand, in Kareena’s video, the actress is requested to share her opinion regarding India’s Mars orbiter mission, also called Mangalyaan. Kareena was left confused and puzzled, and later expresses her desire to go to space.

