Kareena Kapoor Khan gets candid about her lockdown moments; Reveals Saif and Taimur enjoyed baking at home

Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed how Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan loved to be in the kitchen, especially during the lockdown.

The year 2020 came with one of the most difficult moments of all times as the COVID 19 pandemic was followed by months of lockdown. It was a moment when each one of us was cooped in our houses and were looking for ways to kill time. And while a similar situation has come up once again with a significant rise in the number of cases across the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently got candid about her lockdown moments and how she spent it with her husband and son Taimur Ali Khan.

She made the revelations during her upcoming celebrity cooking show and stated that Saif did try his hand at cooking. This isn’t all. The Jab We Met actress also revealed that the father-son duo enjoyed their baking time at home. “I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food. Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of the in-charge of the music. They like to listen to nice Jazz music.”

As of now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her time with her family as she recently had a new addition to the family. The diva had embraced motherhood for the second time early this year as welcomed her baby boy. Talking about the work front, Bebo will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

