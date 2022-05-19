Kareena Kapoor Khan gets nostalgic as she finds 'treasure trove' from Rajasthan school trip in Kalimpong; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is touted as one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actress has worked in many popular films like- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Jab We Met, Chameli, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Good Newwz, and many more. Currently, the actress is shooting in West Bengal's Kalimpong for Sujoy Ghosh’s next. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. The movie is an adaptation of a 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

A few hours ago, the actress walked down memory lane as she shared some throwback photos with her classmates from her school trip to Rajasthan back in 1996. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote: "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie…left with a treasure trove …our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots …through our travels…Welham Girls Rajasthan trip. Circa1996.Thank you @dolkad for these" Reacting to the photos, Kareena's sister-actor Karisma Kapoor commented: "So lovely."

