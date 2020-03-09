Kareena Kapoor Khan gets the perfect kickstart to the week as sheenjoys the breeze by her verandah; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan sure does everything in style and well, we are in awe of her Monday evening view. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all over the internet and rightly so. The actress has had all of our attention now that she has made her big Instagram debut, and while it did come across as a sweet surprise from her, the actress has managed to ace her social media game just fine. Who would say she is a newbie looking at her profile which has pictures that are just about enough, has some hundreds of thousands of followers, and of course, the blue tick as well.

The actress has been sharing photos on her account and all of them have been received well since most of them seem to be photos that have never been seen before and are new information for all of us and the fans. And now, the actress has shared her first story on Instagram where she is enjoying her time by the verandah, which looks just as pretty as her. Kareena seems to be dressed in white traditional wear and is having a good time on her own.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video right here:

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her big release with Irrfan and Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium. The movie is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films and has all of us waiting with bated breaths. The actress will also been seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and 's multi-starrer Takht.

