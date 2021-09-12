Kareena Kapoor Khan resumes shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha; SEE PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is in the news ever since it was announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the drama. Time and again pictures from the films are being shared on social media which is only increasing the excitement level among the fans. The film will also mark south actor Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. It also stars Mona Singh and is helmed by Advait Chandan. Today, the lead actress was seen resuming the shooting of the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress is seen sitting in her vanity van with her makeup artists who are helping her in getting ready. She is dressed in casuals wearing a white T shirt and loose jeans. Her hair is styled in semi-curl and has applied all makeup. The actress has used Laal Singh Chaddha as a caption on the picture. It looks like today is a busy Sunday for her. Kareena has taken maternity break after shooting for the film last year.

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump that stars Tom Hanks. The film has been shot in several locations with Aamir and Kareena with only the war scenes remaining.