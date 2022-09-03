Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a ‘surprise’ visit from BFF Amrita Arora and her girl gang; PHOTOS

When speaking of Bollywood BFFs, one cannot forget Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. The two have been friends for over two decades now, and they are often shelling out major BFF goals along with other members of their girl gang- Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Natasha Poonawalla! Fans are always eagerly waiting to see glamorous pictures of their house parties, and get-togethersand Bebo always manages to share some stunning snaps. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan got a surprise visit from Amrita Arora, and the actress was pleasantly surprised!

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to share some glam pictures along with Amrita. The first picture shows Kareena and Amrita at the former’s apartment, sitting in front of a desk. While Kareena was dressed in a minimal white outfit, Amrita looked fabulous in an off-shoulder black dress. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “When the Bff surprises you @amuaroraofficial.”

In another picture, Kareena and Amrita are joined by their friends Poonam Damania, Gaurie Pandit and Shibani Madhavlal Satyani. While Bebo can be seen seated in the chair, she was surrounded by her friends. Kareena shared this picture and wrote, “Good times.” Check out the pictures below!

Just a few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a video of herself playing badminton with hubby Saif Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace. In her caption, she challenged Amrita and wrote, “Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?"

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. She will next be making her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also be seen in a project with Rhea Kapoor.

