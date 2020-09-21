  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a sweet kiss from BFF Malaika Arora with an adorable 40th birthday wish; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 today and her friends are showering her with love on social media. BFF Malaika Arora, who is at home, sent her good wishes on social media with a sweet old photo.
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a sweet kiss from BFF Malaika Arora with an adorable 40th birthday wish; See PHOTO
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 40th birthday today and on this occasion, wishes have been pouring in on her on social media. Now, best friend Malaika Arora also has sent a sweet birthday wish to Kareena on her birthday and it is beyond adorable. Malaika, who has been recovering from COVID 19, has been staying at home. On Kareena's birthday, Malaika dug out a sweet old photo with Bebo and penned a wish for her on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a sweet wish for Kareena and called her 'fabulous at any age.' She dropped a throwback photo with her best friend on her birthday in which we could see Malaika giving a sweet kiss on the cheek to Kareena. Kareena is seen clad in a leopard print robe while Malaika is seen clad in a shimmery golden dress. The two ladies looked absolutely gorgeous in the photo as they posed. Along with the photo, Malaika penned a sweet wish for Kareena and it surely will leave you in awe of their bond. 

Malaika wrote, "Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ...#fab40bebo.... love u." As soon as Malaika dropped the photo, many fans started pouring in good wishes for Kareena on her 40th birthday. The adorable photo of the two ladies also impressed fans. 

Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u

Meanwhile, last evening, mom-to-be, Kareena celebrated her birthday at home with only close family members including Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and others. The photos were shared on social media by Karisma and they went viral. In the photos, Kareena cut a cute birthday in a green kaftan and celebrated with her family. The actress surely left netizens in awe of her comfy birthday look. 

